StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Remark stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.63. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275,675 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

