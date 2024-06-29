StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
Remark stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.63. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
