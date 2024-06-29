StockNews.com Lowers SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. SK Telecom has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Telecom

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 260,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

SK Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

See Also

