Stratec (ETR:SBS) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €45.25 ($48.66) and last traded at €45.25 ($48.66). 4,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.10 ($49.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of €44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.90. The stock has a market cap of $554.50 million, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.11.

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables.

