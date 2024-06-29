Stratis (STRAX) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $275,563.79 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.64 or 0.05595707 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00046244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008211 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00014879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013089 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

