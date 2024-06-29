Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXW) Short Interest Down 52.9% in June

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

Stryve Foods stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Stryve Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of healthy snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands; and human-grade air-dried pet treats marketed under the Two Tails and Primal Paws brand names.

