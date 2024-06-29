Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXW) Short Interest Down 52.9% in June

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Stryve Foods Stock Performance
Stryve Foods stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Stryve Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
About Stryve Foods
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stryve Foods
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.