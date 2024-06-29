STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $218.89

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.89 ($2.78) and traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.71). STS Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.71), with a volume of 220,500 shares.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 218.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £293.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5,350.00 and a beta of 0.45.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s payout ratio is presently -17,500.00%.

About STS Global Income & Growth Trust

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

