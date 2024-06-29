Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Reaches $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded up 50% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $36.29 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0002399 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

