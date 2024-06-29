Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,620.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $30,780.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,620.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,961 shares of company stock valued at $135,828. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 310.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 13.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

