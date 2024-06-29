SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

SunPower stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.99. SunPower has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $12.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 18.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,443,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 145,367 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SunPower by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 45,145 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 1,125,231 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

