Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.57.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.23.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 28.89%.
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.
