S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SANW opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,701 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed comprises approximately 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned about 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

