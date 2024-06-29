Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Symbolic Logic has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.
About Symbolic Logic
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.