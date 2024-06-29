Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Symbolic Logic has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

