TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Update

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 747.0 days.
TAG Immobilien Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TAGOF remained flat at $15.98 during trading hours on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87.
About TAG Immobilien
