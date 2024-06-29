Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Tecsys stock opened at C$34.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$24.31 and a 52 week high of C$40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$521.70 million, a P/E ratio of 249.93 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.12.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

