Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Tectonic Therapeutic Trading Down 0.1 %

TECX stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $739.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

