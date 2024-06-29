Terra Classic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.80 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $447.42 million and $15.80 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001286 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000696 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000576 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000631 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,477,906,449,336 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
