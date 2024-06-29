Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,954 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,457,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,738,000 after purchasing an additional 607,800 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,788,000 after buying an additional 2,188,212 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,533,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,886,000 after acquiring an additional 821,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 281,638 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 7,805,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,252,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

