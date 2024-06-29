The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 0.0 %
GDV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 144,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,192. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
