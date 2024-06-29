The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Reduced by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded up $6.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $452.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $449.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

