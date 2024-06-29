The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance
The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $452.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,364. The firm has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.