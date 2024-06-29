The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.74.
LEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins downgraded Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $205.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.17. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.68.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. Analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
