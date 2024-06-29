The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.74.

LEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins downgraded Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lion Electric

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

Lion Electric Trading Up 4.7 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Lion Electric by 9.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $205.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.17. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. Analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.