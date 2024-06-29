The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.10

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.10 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.16), with a volume of 108,317 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of £13.93 million, a P/E ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 1.37.

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

