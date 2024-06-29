The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Cut by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 7.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $30,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 130,801 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,793. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.