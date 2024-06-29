Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Raised by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.6% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.06.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $553.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,150,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,906. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $211.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

