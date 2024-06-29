Theta Fuel Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.49 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $492.79 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0747 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00045560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013076 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,597,113,324 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

