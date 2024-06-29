Threshold Price Reaches $0.0226 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $226.47 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,815,259.93422 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02326672 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $6,609,614.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

