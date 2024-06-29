Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in June

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,039. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.75. Tingyi has a one year low of C$18.09 and a one year high of C$31.42.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks; various noodles; and coffee/functional/probiotics drinks.

