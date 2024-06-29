TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
TOR Minerals International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TORM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 429. TOR Minerals International has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.
About TOR Minerals International
