Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.39

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and traded as high as $15.76. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 10,997 shares.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
