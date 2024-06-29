Total Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF makes up about 6.1% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 9.44% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $48,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 519,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,908,000 after buying an additional 18,343 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

NYSEARCA BKIE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.42. 26,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,334. The stock has a market cap of $639.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.15.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

