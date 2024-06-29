Total Investment Management Inc. Purchases 342 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $100.84. 1,254,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,463. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $102.54. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

