Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 1,109 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,424 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Oracle by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in Oracle by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 11,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 137,549 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 37,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

Oracle stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,814,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,264,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $389.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $145.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

