Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises 2.4% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.32% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $19,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $99.81. 3,210,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,767. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $103.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average of $84.70.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.