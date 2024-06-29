Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 2.2 %

Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,991. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.85. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $109.53.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

