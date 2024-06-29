Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $103,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 376.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $58.52. 8,202,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,538,364. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

