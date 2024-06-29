Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.83% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,216,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Performance

ROM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.83. The company had a trading volume of 59,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $73.89.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

