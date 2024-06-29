Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $7.87 Million Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 1.32% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of USTB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 35,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,639. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.