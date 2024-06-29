Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 4,071 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after acquiring an additional 263,659 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,919,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,988,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 548.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 94,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,132,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

XHB traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $101.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,156. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $111.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.47.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.