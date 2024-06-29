Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 586 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Yum China by 8.4% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 216,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 16,738 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Yum China by 20.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 60,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Yum China Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. 1,890,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.39. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $61.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

