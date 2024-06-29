Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,673,600 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the May 31st total of 10,174,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 413.6 days.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS TRMLF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,255. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.28.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $969.72 million for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 12.72%.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

About Tourmaline Oil

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

