TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Down 56.0% in June

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,500 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.84% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TransCode Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RNAZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 217,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,637. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

