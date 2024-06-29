Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Up 8%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.36. Approximately 146,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 244,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $229.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 30.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth about $3,329,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,106,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 464,423 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

