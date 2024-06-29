Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in June

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,432. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

