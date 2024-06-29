Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Treatt plc (OTCMKTS:TTTRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.35. 675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.

Treatt Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.97.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

