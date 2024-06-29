Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $35.08 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 8.5% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $479.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,881,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,583,126. The company’s 50-day moving average is $454.85 and its 200-day moving average is $436.27. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $487.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

