Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 75.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after buying an additional 70,983 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 95.6% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.46. 12,630,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.32 and a 200 day moving average of $228.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

