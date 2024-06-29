Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $364.51. 3,803,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,152. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.08. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $370.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

