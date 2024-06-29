Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 22,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Trifecta Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

