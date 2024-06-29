Trust Co. of Virginia VA Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,457 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,279.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,490. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.