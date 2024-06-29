Trust Co. of Virginia VA Cuts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:O traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $52.82. 8,379,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095,532. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on O shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.